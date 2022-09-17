Netvrk 1-Day Volume Tops $653,189.00 (NTVRK)

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Netvrk coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Netvrk has a market cap of $7.71 million and $653,189.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Netvrk has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $646.47 or 0.03214122 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00822997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Netvrk

Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1.

Buying and Selling Netvrk

According to CryptoCompare, “Netvrk is a multichain metaverse on the blockchain, with tools that allow you to monetize your content via NFTsThe NETVRK token can be used to buy assets within the virtual world such as buildings, vehicles, houses etc.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netvrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netvrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netvrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

