New Found Gold (NFGC) and The Competition Critical Contrast

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) is one of 105 public companies in the "Gold & silver ores" industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare New Found Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Found Gold and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Found Gold N/A -$40.41 million -7.77 New Found Gold Competitors $1.52 billion $110.47 million -3.20

New Found Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than New Found Gold. New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Found Gold N/A -80.17% -66.34% New Found Gold Competitors -130.71% -8.81% -0.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares New Found Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for New Found Gold and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 New Found Gold Competitors 548 2933 3716 78 2.46

New Found Gold currently has a consensus target price of 10.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.10%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 76.11%. Given New Found Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.2% of New Found Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New Found Gold competitors beat New Found Gold on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

