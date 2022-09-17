Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in August

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 131.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.34.

EFRTF stock remained flat at $7.67 during midday trading on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

