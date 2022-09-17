Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Nickel Creek Platinum Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NCPCF remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,526. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.13.
About Nickel Creek Platinum
