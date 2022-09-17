NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.42.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $104.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

