Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,300 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the August 15th total of 492,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NFPDF remained flat at $75.96 during trading hours on Friday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $63.09 and a 12-month high of $75.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average of $70.81.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.

