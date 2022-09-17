Noëlle Drapeau Sells 72,000 Shares of HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Stock

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating) Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$20,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,075,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$301,056.
HPQ Silicon Price Performance
Shares of HPQ Silicon stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 27,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,236. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.04 million and a PE ratio of -12.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. HPQ Silicon Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$0.76.
HPQ Silicon Company Profile
