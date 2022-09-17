NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Short Interest Update

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 669,900 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 553,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 121.8 days.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.08. 670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0516 dividend. This is a positive change from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 6.2%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
