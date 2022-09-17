NuCypher (NU) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

NuCypher (NU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $112.61 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NuCypher has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is www.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

