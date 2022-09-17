OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in August

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OC Oerlikon Stock Performance

OERLF stock remained flat at $7.72 during midday trading on Friday. OC Oerlikon has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OERLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of OC Oerlikon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

About OC Oerlikon

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

Further Reading

