OpenOcean Price Hits $0.0271 on Exchanges (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $470,082.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000407 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00030376 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,903,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal. OpenOcean’s official website is openocean.finance.

OpenOcean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenOcean is a full aggregation protocol for crypto trading that source liquidity from DeFi and CeFi, and enable cross-chain swaps. Its intelligent routing algorithm is designed to find the best prices from DEXes and CEXes, and split the routes to provide traders with the best prices with low slippage and fast settlement. The function is free to use, OpenOcean users only need to pay the normal blockchain gas fees and exchange fees for the trades.OOE is the governance and utility token of OpenOcean that enables utility for users of the protocol and lets the community participate in governance. Governance token holders are able to shape the future of the protocol by suggesting proposals and voting on protocol parameters, dex aggregations, and future chains for starters.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

