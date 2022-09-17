Orca Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $18.93 Million (ORCA)

Orca (ORCA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Orca has a market capitalization of $18.93 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orca coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00004234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orca has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orca Profile

Orca was first traded on August 9th, 2021. Orca’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,224,409 coins. The official website for Orca is www.orca.so. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orca

According to CryptoCompare, “Orca is a place to exchange cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain. Additionally, users can provide liquidity to a trading pool to earn trading fees.Orca (ORCA) is the platform governance token issued on Solana.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orca using one of the exchanges listed above.

