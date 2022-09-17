Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Short Interest Update

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Osino Resources from C$2.20 to C$2.30 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective on shares of Osino Resources in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Osino Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Osino Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,955. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. Osino Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.

Osino Resources Company Profile

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

