OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,191,400 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 952,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,914.0 days.

OTP Bank Nyrt. Stock Performance

OTP Bank Nyrt. stock traded up 0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 600. OTP Bank Nyrt. has a fifty-two week low of 18.95 and a fifty-two week high of 59.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 21.69.

Get OTP Bank Nyrt. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OTP Bank Nyrt. from 13,455.00 to 13,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

OTP Bank Nyrt. Company Profile

OTP Bank Nyrt., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services to retail clients, corporations and agricultural enterprises, and private and institutional investors in Hungary and internationally. It offers current, foreign currency, securities, long term investment, and retirement savings accounts; bank and business cards; agricultural, mortgage, and housing loans, as well as overdraft facilities; and invests in government and fixed income bonds, mutual funds, mortgages, shares, and certificates, stock exchange transaction orders, investment fund shares, and government securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OTP Bank Nyrt. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTP Bank Nyrt. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.