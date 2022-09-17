Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Short Interest Up 23.2% in August

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDRDF. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €256.00 ($261.22) to €277.00 ($282.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €220.00 ($224.49) to €207.00 ($211.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 229.40.

Pernod Ricard Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of PDRDF stock traded down 6.35 on Friday, hitting 184.79. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 189.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 194.28. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of 172.60 and a 52 week high of 246.48.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

