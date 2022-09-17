Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,984,800 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 2,325,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 276.4 days.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PMNXF remained flat at $0.98 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,788. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. Perseus Mining has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.53.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

