Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Up 85.2% in August

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the August 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

MHI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 92,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,495. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 276,113 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 439,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 396,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 84,339 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

