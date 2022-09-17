Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 559,100 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 456,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,591.0 days.

Pola Orbis Price Performance

Shares of PORBF stock remained flat at $10.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pola Orbis has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

Featured Stories

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

