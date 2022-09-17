ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,698,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,039,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,961,000.
ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Price Performance
EQRR traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,825. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $56.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41.
ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Increases Dividend
