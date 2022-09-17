Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Short Interest Up 34.7% in August

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,418,900 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the August 15th total of 1,053,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 616.9 days.

Prosus Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of PROSF traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.65. The stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,310. Prosus has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average is $56.82.

Get Prosus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Prosus to a “hold” rating and set a $54.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.