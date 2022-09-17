Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Update

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Stock Performance

Shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock remained flat at $0.61 during trading on Friday. 287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,238. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.60.

Get Puhui Wealth Investment Management alerts:

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises, as well as offers trust plans and asset management plans.

Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.