PUTinCoin (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $1.20 million and $306.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PUTinCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001515 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 110% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000972 BTC.

PUTinCoin Profile

PUTinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org.

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUTinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUTinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.