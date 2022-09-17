QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEKW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the August 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QualTek Services

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QualTek Services stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEKW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

QualTek Services Stock Performance

Shares of QTEKW stock remained flat at $0.29 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26. QualTek Services has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.47.

About QualTek Services

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure services and renewables solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment performs site acquisition, engineering, project management, installation, testing, last mile installation, and maintenance solutions of communication infrastructure for telecommunication and cable providers, businesses, public venues, government facilities, and residential subscribers.

