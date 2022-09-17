Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.35. 6,417,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,694. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.71 and a 200 day moving average of $189.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The company has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

