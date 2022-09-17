Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,380 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.1% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $48,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

CMCSA traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.52. The company had a trading volume of 52,294,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,888,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $57.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

