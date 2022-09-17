Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Update

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Rail Vision Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVSN traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.80. 47,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,008. Rail Vision has a 1 year low of 0.72 and a 1 year high of 3.14.

Get Rail Vision alerts:

About Rail Vision

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

Receive News & Ratings for Rail Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rail Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.