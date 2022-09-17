Raven Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $515.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 44.6% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $515.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

