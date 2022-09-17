Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Relativity Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ RACY remained flat at $10.06 during trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,179. Relativity Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Relativity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Relativity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Relativity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $646,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Relativity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,106,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Relativity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,830,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Relativity Acquisition

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

