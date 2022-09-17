Resource Consulting Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VTI traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,966,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,683. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

