RichQUACK.com Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $34.27 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $567.41 or 0.02835351 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00103443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00827337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Coin Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.

RichQUACK.com Coin Trading

