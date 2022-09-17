Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Short Interest Update

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In related news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $6,016,951.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,198,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 122.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 37.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SANM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.27. 1,845,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,558. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $52.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

