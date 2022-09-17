Short Interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Rises By 62.2%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brooge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BROGW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,543. Brooge Energy has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24.

