Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Declines By 37.9%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
BT Brands Stock Performance
Shares of BTBDW remained flat at $0.27 during midday trading on Friday. BT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32.
