Short Interest in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Decreases By 39.2%

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the August 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BYTE Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYTS remained flat at $9.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,052. BYTE Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BYTE Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in BYTE Acquisition by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,292,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 42,632 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $835,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,003,000. Institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

About BYTE Acquisition

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.