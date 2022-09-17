Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Grows By 20.3%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 741,200 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 615,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Price Performance

Shares of CFVI stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,878. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mad River Investors purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $677,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at $9,206,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at $5,782,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 102,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 427.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares during the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

