Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Grows By 20.3%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 741,200 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 615,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
Shares of CFVI stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,878. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $18.52.
CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.
