Short Interest in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAYW) Decreases By 21.5%

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAYW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

CLAYW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,261. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08.

