Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Drops By 27.8%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CHS

In other CHS news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $88,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. 22,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,942. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95. CHS has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

CHS Dividend Announcement

CHS Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%.

(Get Rating)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.