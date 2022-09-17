Short Interest in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Grows By 47.0%

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 993,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Codiak BioSciences

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Viii L.P. Arch acquired 5,000,000 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,854,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,147. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codiak BioSciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 509,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Codiak BioSciences Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Codiak BioSciences to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ CDAK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 723,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $23.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. Codiak BioSciences has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Codiak BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 117.88% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Codiak BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.