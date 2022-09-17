Short Interest in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Grows By 47.0%

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 993,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Insider Transactions at Codiak BioSciences
In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Viii L.P. Arch acquired 5,000,000 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,854,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,147. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codiak BioSciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 509,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Codiak BioSciences Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ CDAK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 723,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $23.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. Codiak BioSciences has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $19.99.
Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Codiak BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 117.88% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
About Codiak BioSciences
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.
See Also
