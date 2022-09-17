Short Interest in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Decreases By 41.4%

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the August 15th total of 36,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,331,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,929,244.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,331,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,929,244.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,361,873 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,344.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock worth $134,300. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,487,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 52,865 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CMPX stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,526. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $308.93 million and a P/E ratio of -7.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CMPX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

