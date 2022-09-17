Short Interest in D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Declines By 32.3%

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of D2L from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of D2L from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of D2L in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of D2L from C$15.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of D2L from C$16.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Get D2L alerts:

D2L Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DTLIF remained flat at 4.61 during trading on Friday. D2L has a 52-week low of 4.61 and a 52-week high of 11.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of 5.33.

About D2L

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D2L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D2L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.