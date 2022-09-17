Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Expands By 64.2%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the August 15th total of 180,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELPQF remained flat at $5.15 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 417. El Puerto de Liverpool has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded El Puerto de Liverpool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

