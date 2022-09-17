Short Interest in Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Rises By 93.3%

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMNSF remained flat at $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. Elementis has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.12.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 144 ($1.74) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.
