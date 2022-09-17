Short Interest in Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO) Decreases By 45.5%

Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Golden Path Acquisition Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPCO traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,050. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Golden Path Acquisition has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

Institutional Trading of Golden Path Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Path Acquisition by 7.4% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Golden Path Acquisition by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 157,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 574,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 41,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Path Acquisition Company Profile

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

