Short Interest in Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Expands By 88.0%

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GECC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Great Elm Capital by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GECC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.22. 13,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Great Elm Capital ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 140.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.04%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Great Elm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

