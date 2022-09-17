Short Interest in Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Drops By 46.2%

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the August 15th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HEINY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Heineken from €76.00 ($77.55) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Heineken from €114.00 ($116.33) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.37.

OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.01. 36,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,553. Heineken has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.1973 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

