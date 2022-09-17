Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Increases By 78.9%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JRONY stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $50.01.

JRONY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €25.00 ($25.51) to €27.00 ($27.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €20.00 ($20.41) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

