Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Rises By 84.9%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,205.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 391 shares in the company, valued at $7,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 29.7% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE HPI traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,792. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.