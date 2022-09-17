Short Interest in Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Rises By 83.3%

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Klabin Stock Down 4.5 %

Klabin stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,040. Klabin has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.

Get Klabin alerts:

Klabin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.1339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Klabin Company Profile

Separately, Bradesco Corretora cut Klabin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

(Get Rating)

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.