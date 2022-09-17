Short Interest in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Drops By 25.0%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,400 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 554,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Down 4.5 %

Navios Maritime Partners Cuts Dividend

Shares of NMM traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,559. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $785.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1.22%.

About Navios Maritime Partners

(Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.