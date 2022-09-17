Short Interest in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Decreases By 29.4%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance
PSNYW stock remained flat at $1.52 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 44,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,264. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.35.
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
